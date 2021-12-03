Nissan's big EV play comes with 23 new models

Nissan's quickening pace comes as the industry plows hundreds of billions of dollars into electrification amid tightening regulations, concern about emissions and shifting consumer tastes. Nissan's continued backing of hybrid technology puts it in a camp with Toyota and others that are betting on a slower embrace of all-electric mobility.

"The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened," Uchida said. "With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society."

Under the plan, Nissan wants to launch solid-state batteries by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2029, with a pilot plant in Yokohama ready as early as the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Uchida said Nissan is confident enough in its battery plans to set a price target, which he said sets Nissan apart from rivals.

Nissan envisions that by the fiscal year ending March 2029, it will be able to bring the cost of solid-state batteries down to $75 per kilowatt-hour — lower than the $100 threshold many are now seeking. It sees further reductions to around $65, which Nissan says will allow price parity between EVs and gasoline vehicles.

The automaker didn't give a time frame for that target.

Nissan's billions of dollars of investment will also fund the expansion of global battery production capacity to 52 gigawatt-hours by the fiscal year ended March 2027, and then to 130 gigawatt-hours by the end of the decade. That will be achieved with partners, it said, but it didn't mention alliance teammates Renault or Mitsubishi by name in the news release.

"With the introduction of breakthrough ASSB (all-solid-state batteries), Nissan will be able to expand its EV offerings across segments and offer more dynamic performance," Nissan said.

Nissan will also step up its localization of electrification manufacturing and sourcing, based on the EV36Zero electric vehicle hub concept it created in the U.K. The company will build similar EV manufacturing hubs in the U.S. and China. Nissan will amplify that with new battery refurbishing facilities in the U.S. by March 2025 and in Europe by March 2023.

To achieve this growth, Nissan plans to hire 3,000 employees globally in advanced fields.