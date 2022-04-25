Nissan ends Datsun budget brand

The move closes a chapter on Datsun that once saw the brand’s vehicles produced and sold in Russia and Indonesia, in addition to India. Datsun output in Indonesia and Russia ended in 2020. Datsun cars were also sold in South Africa, among other select markets.

Winding down the brand was part of the Nissan Next revival plan unveiled in 2020. The goal was to focus on the company's core brands, mass-market Nissan and premium player Infiniti.

Datsun traces its roots to 1931. The name was used by Nissan for export markets including the U.S. and Europe. The Japanese upstart made a splash some five decades ago as the public face of Nissan with its badge on the first-generation 240Z sports car.

The Datsun name was dropped in favor of Nissan in 1983. The move was meant to fortify Nissan’s global corporate image. Dealers in the U.S. initially rebelled against the idea. But four decades later, a whole generation of Americans has grown up never knowing the brand.

Ghosn revived Datsun as an entry-offering in a bid to scoop up what was predicted to be booming business in emerging markets by using older alliance technology to create affordable cars for the new middle classes who might otherwise have bought second-hand models. Sales of the rechristened Datsun began in 2014.