Nissan ends Datsun budget brand

At the time of the reboot, Japan’s Nikkei business daily said Nissan targeted global volume of 300,000 units a year. But sales never blossomed in line with optimistic forecasts.
Nissan could not immediately provide recent annual sales figures. But since Datsun’s reintroduction, the brand sold about 470,000 vehicles cumulatively over the years.
In 2021, sales in India alone dropped 40 percent to 4,296 units, according to LMC Automotive. In 2017, by contrast, the brand moved 40,443 vehicles in the subcontinent.
A Nissan source says the company is still debating what to do with the brand name. One option might be keeping it on tap for use someday as an emerging market electric vehicle brand.
In India, Nissan is shifting priorities to Nissan-branded models such as the locally built Magnite.
“For many thousands of owners worldwide, Datsun continues to provide an engaging driving experience, peace of mind ownership at the right price and great value,” Nissan said in a statement.
“As part of Nissan’s global transformation strategy, Nissan is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business.”