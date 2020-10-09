Nissan dumps vans in U.S. and Canada, eyes new commercial sales

Nissan is shifting strategy on commercial vehicle sales now that it is pulling the plug on work vans.

The automaker confirmed Friday that it will end production of full-size NV cargo and passenger vans in Canton, Miss., and the compact NV200 van in Cuernavaca, Mexico, next summer. Automotive News reported those plans in June.

With the end of van sales in the U.S. and Canada, Nissan says it will continue pursuing commercial vehicle deliveries by pitching sedans and crossovers to fleet buyers and small businesses.

Jennifer Moser, Nissan North America's director of fleet sales, said the small-business market is an opportunity to drive additional sales and bring new customers to the Nissan brand.

"We want to attract small businesses to our dealer showrooms so they consider Nissan as part of their vehicle acquisitions," Moser said.

On Oct. 16, Nissan will launch a Business Advantage Program, marketing the brand's full model lineup — except for the limited-production GT-R sports car — to fleets and business owners.

Nissan's previous commercial program was limited to Nissan's NV vans and the Titan and Frontier pickups.