Nissan delays Ariya electric crossover sales again, citing supply problems

The Ariya, Nissan's second EV-only model after the Leaf hatchback, will now go on sale on May 12 in Japan.

Reuters
NISSAN

The Ariya (pictured) is Nissan's second full-electric model after the Leaf hatchback.

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co. is pushing back the release date of the electric Ariya B6 crossover again due to a global shortage of semiconductors and other supply chain disruptions, the automaker said.

The Ariya, Nissan's second EV-only model after the Leaf hatchback, will now go on sale on May 12 in Japan, the company said on Monday. Nissan had most recently flagged a late-March launch.

The Ariya was originally slated for a mid-2021 launch but was delayed by COVID-related chip shortages. Sales in Europe are due to start this summer and the United States in the autumn, Nissan has said.

Related Article
Nissan considers dealer margin cut on Ariya EV to offset R&D

A limited-edition version of the crossover went on sale in Japan as planned in January.

Nissan pioneered mass-market EVs with the Leaf in 2010.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Alfa Romeo planning large crossover EV for its next flagship
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Alfa-Romeo-Stelvio- web.jpg
Alfa Romeo planning large crossover EV for its next flagship
2023 Honda HR-V
Second-gen Honda HR-V designed for North America with larger dimensions
EQS-MAIN_i.jpg
2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS sedan priced from $148,550
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-4-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive