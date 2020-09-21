Next Tucson offers 2 hybrids

The redesigned Hyundai Tucson comes in long and short wheelbases and hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

TOKYO — Hyundai is casting a wider net with the next-generation Tucson by offering long and short wheelbases and hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

The U.S., where the redesigned compact crossover goes on sale in the first half of 2021 as a 2022 model, will have the long-wheelbase variant to address regional demand for more cabin space. Hyundai will roll out both hybrids stateside as part of a move to amplify its electrified portfolio.

The changes, with striking styling, will help the fourth-generation Tucson stand out in an increasingly saturated segment, said SangYup Lee, Hyundai Motor Co.'s global design chief.

"It's actually a very avant-garde design," Lee said after the Tucson's unveiling last week. "This segment is overcrowded. I'd rather make a strong statement. For the U.S. market, you've got to have a strong statement to begin with."

The redesign of Hyundai's bestselling U.S. nameplate introduces bold exterior styling with angular sheet metal and fender flares. The design is highlighted by an intricate grille accentuated by daytime running lights that jut from the center like a pair of wings. The lights are integrated into the grille so that when they are turned off, they look like the rest of the chrome garnish.

More options

The long-wheelbase version has more overall length than the outgoing Tucson sold in the U.S. It is also taller and wider.

Hyundai said previously the Tucson will be the first compact crossover with two wheelbase options. In addition to the U.S., the long-wheelbase version will be sold in such markets as Canada, Russia, China and Africa. The short-wheelbase variant is geared toward places such as Europe and Mexico. The Tucson goes on sale this month in South Korea.

The crossover will offer a Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injection, four-cylinder gasoline engine or a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, direct-injection hybrid or plug-in hybrid setup. There will be 12 powertrain configurations globally, including diesels in some markets.

The 2.5-liter engine churns out about 187 hp, while the hybrid powertrain generates 227 hp.

The hybrid powertrain uses continuously variable valve duration technology to deliver a better balance of power with efficiency and emissions control.

Hyundai also plans an N Line sporty variant for global markets.

The latest Tucson is packed with a slew of safety features under Hyundai's SmartSense suite of driver-assist technologies, including forward-collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, lane-following assist, remote smart parking assist and a surround-view monitor.

Digital goodies

Hyundai is also dialing up the digital experience with the next Tucson.

Features include a digital key app that turns a customer's mobile phone into a smart key. Drivers can operate certain functions, such as starting the engine or air conditioning, from 90 feet away.

A newly added car-to-home feature allows customers to control smart home appliances on the go. For example, home air conditioning or heat can be operated and adjusted before pulling into the driveway.

Inside, there is a full-touch display accessible through voice control. Top trims receive a 10.25-inch full-touch navigation system with split-screen functionality for multitasking.

The onboard system is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

To keep the cabin clean and comfortable, the Tucson's climate system monitors and purifies the air. A new technology also reduces moisture from the evaporator to keep the air-conditioning system clean and odorless. The system and car-to-home connectivity will be offered in select markets.

