Next Honda Accord spotted touting new design cues

Honda will reveal eleventh-generation Accord near end of year, likely as a 2024 model. Styling appears to align more closely with the eleventh-generation Civic that debuted for 2022 model year.

BRIAN WILLIAMS/SPIEDBILDE
The 11th-generation Honda Accord appears to sport an updated grille and revised headlights and taillights

Honda's 11th-generation Accord is scheduled to be revealed near the end of the year as a 2024 model with styling that remains sporty. The midsize sedan has been spotted undergoing road tests, and certain exterior changes appear to align it more closely with the 11th-generation Civic that debuted for the 2022 model year.

The compact Civic heralded a new styling direction for Honda that's more driver-centric and minimalist, including cleaner lines, a longer hood and a revised upright grille. The Civic and Accord remain core models for Honda even as cars increasingly lose favor amid Americans' growing preference for utility vehicles.

U.S. sales of the Accord rose 1.6 percent to 202,676 last year, making it the No. 4 seller among all cars. Deliveries slumped 26 percent to 69,893 this year through May as Honda prioritizes newer models such as the latest Civic and more profitable light trucks.

BRIAN WILLIAMS/SPIEDBILDE

The next Accord appears to keep its fastback silhouette and wide stance while incorporating some of Honda's new design cues, eschewing the oversized grille adopted in 2021 for a grille that is split horizontally below the headlights.

The headlights and taillights appear to have been revised, based on images of a camouflaged prototype. As with the Civic, Honda has likely incorporated more LED lighting on the next Accord. It also appears that Honda moved the front roof pillars rearward.

The current Accord is powered by a four-cylinder powertrain lineup consisting of a 1.5-liter turbo, 2.0-liter turbo and 2.0-liter two-motor hybrid. Both turbos are expected to carry over. The Accord Hybrid features the same styling as the gasoline-powered version and sacrifices no space for the battery pack. That is expected to remain the case on the 2024.

