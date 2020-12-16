Next-gen Toyota Mirai hits U.S. with big cut in starting price

The second-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell sedan arrives in the U.S. this month with more luxurious styling, a longer range and a significantly lower starting price than its predecessor.

The 2021 Mirai XLE trim starts at $50,495, Toyota said in a press release Wednesday, which is $8,985 less than the outgoing 2020 model, when factoring in shipping. The Limited starts at $66,995, including shipping. The new two-trim strategy lowers the barrier of entry for customers by adding a lower-priced version — the previous generation had only one trim.

XLE lease offers will start at $499 a month, while Limited leasing starts at $549. Toyota will offer launch incentives, including special finance rates, retail cash back and launch cash back.

The 2021 Mirai is built on Toyota's GA-L modular platform for luxury rear-wheel-drive cars. The XLE has an EPA-estimated range of 402 miles, a 30 percent improvement over the outgoing version. The automaker credits changes such as increased hydrogen fuel capacity, better aerodynamics and significant reductions in the size and weight of all its main components. The Limited trim's range is 357 miles.

As with the previous-generation Mirai, purchase and lease customers will get up to $15,000 worth of complimentary hydrogen for refueling. The fuel tank takes five minutes to fill from a hydrogen filling station, far less than it takes to recharge a large electric vehicle battery.

Among other perks, the car comes with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty on key fuel cell electric vehicle components, roadside assistance and 21 days of complimentary rental service for three years.

With limited availability of hydrogen fueling stations, the Mirai is sold only at dealerships in California and Hawaii that have been certified. Since going on the U.S. market in 2015, Toyota has delivered 6,487 Mirais through the first nine months of this year, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Automotive News Europe contributed to this report.