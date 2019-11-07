Next-gen Hyundai Sonata gets more tech, slight price bump

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan, which features new standard safety technology, a new engine option, a new optional smartphone key and remote parking assist, will start at $24,330, including shipping, when it starts reaching showrooms this month.

The base SE, $750 more than the 2019 model, gets several upgrades as standard equipment:

New Smartstream 2.5-liter engine with 191 hp, compared with 185 hp in the '19 Sonata

Eight-speed transmission, vs. the '19's six-speed

32 mpg vs. 29 mpg in the 2019

8-inch LCD monitor, larger by 1 inch

SmartSense safety features including forward collision avoidance, lane keeping, driver attention warning and smart cruise control.

The midlevel SEL trim starts at $26,430, including shipping. A $1,200 convenience package adds Hyundai's digital key, a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, wireless device charging and more.

The SEL Plus swaps in a 1.6-liter turbo engine and adds paddle shifters.

The $34,230 top-of-the-line Limited has the 1.6-liter engine and comes with the digital key, a color head-up display, blind-spot collision warning and remote smart parking assist, which allows the driver to move the car into or out of a parking space.

The Alabama-built Sonata, with its elegant design, generated positive buzz at this year's New York auto show. Dealers will see whether that buzz translates into sales. Through the first 10 months of the year, volume dropped 16 percent to 77,430 deliveries.