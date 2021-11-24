Newcomers on parade: Debuts from brands that are not household names

Between the Los Angeles Auto Show and the Guangzhou auto show in China, this month has seen dozens of vehicle debuts — but many came from companies the U.S. industry barely knows. Not yet, anyway.

Unfamiliar brands are emerging for a shot at global automaking, hoping that consumers have a new willingness to look at electric vehicles and advanced technologies regardless of whether they come from established manufacturers or startups.

Canoo prototype van (shown above)

EV startup Canoo showed a prototype electric van in L.A. Last spring, Canoo said it would build an assembly plant in Oklahoma, scheduled to open in 2023. Until then, the plan is to use VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands as a contract manufacturer. Canoo says the van will go on sale yet this year starting at $34,750.