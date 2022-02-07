New Volvo EV crossover will be built in S.C.

Volvo Cars will launch production of a new electric crossover at its U.S. assembly plant in early 2025.

The model, as described by two sources familiar with the plans, will slot between the midsize XC60 and large XC90 crossover in size.

The EV is based on a new electric platform and will feature advanced autonomous driver-assistance technology.

The new model, code-named V546 internally, could be the third battery-powered model built at Volvo's North Charleston plant, a cornerstone of the Swedish automaker's plan to pivot to an EV-only brand by 2030.

Global production of the new model is said to be 100,000 vehicles annually, with 40 percent planned for the North Charleston factory and 60 percent at a China plant, a source said. China output is expected to begin first in late 2024.

A Volvo spokesman declined to comment on future products.