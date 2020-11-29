New models offer peek into GM's electric future

General Motors continues to draw back the curtains on its electric vehicle plans, flashing glimpses of a Hummer SUV and Chevrolet pickup.
At a Barclays conference this month, CEO Mary Barra, Doug Parks, global product development, purchasing and supply chain chief, and Travis Hester, chief EV officer, sat in front of the Hummer SUV, a Chevy pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq, which was unveiled in August.
The Hummer SUV and Chevy pickup are expected to be built starting in 2023 or 2024, but those schedules likely will be accelerated. GM has moved up the start of production for a GMC Hummer pickup, three other GMC EVs, four Chevrolet EVs and four Cadillacs. Lyriq production was pulled ahead nine months to early 2022.