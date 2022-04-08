New DeLorean to be unveiled at Pebble Beach

DeLorean Motor Co. Inc. said it plans to unveil its new electric DeLorean on Aug. 18 at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d 'Elegance.

The company this week released a teaser image of the concept car, showing back taillight and left shoulder of the vehicle.

The prototype will be revealed three days before moving to the Concept Lawn on Aug. 21, the company said. The name of the new generation of the DeLorean will also be revealed in August.

While it will be a brand-new vehicle, the car will feature references to the classic DeLorean, such as gull-wing doors, DeLorean Motor CEO Joost de Vries told Automotive News.

The company aims to mass-produce the vehicle and is searching for a location in North America for its factory. Despite this, de Vries said the company hopes to deliver the first customer vehicles by the end of next year.

For more than three decades, DeLorean Motor Co. LLC has been run in Humble, Texas, by Stephen Wynne as a service and restoration shop for classic DeLoreans.

DeLorean Motor Co. Inc. is a new company with new management based in San Antonio that is focused on creating the new model.

The new company has been funded entirely through private equity, and de Vries would not reveal any specific investors. It will seek another round of financing sometime this year.

The company has a little over 100 employees and will look to hire more as production begins, with a target of at least 450.

"The public reaction has been spectacular," de Vries said. "We have an awesome brand; now we need to put out an awesome product."