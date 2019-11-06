New Corvette production delayed by UAW strike

Production of the midengine Chevrolet Corvette, which was scheduled to begin by the end of 2019, has been delayed until early next year by the UAW's 40-day strike against General Motors.

GM's Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky., will start making the 2020 Corvette in February, a company spokesman said. The plant is scheduled to complete production of the 2019 Corvette next week, the spokesman said. The final front-engine 2019 Corvette sold in advance at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction for $2.7 million in June.

Before 2020 production begins, Bowling Green Assembly will shut down for retooling and training, according to Motor Authority , which reported the production delay earlier Wednesday.

More than 46,000 UAW workers were on strike against GM from Sept. 16 until Oct. 25, when they ratified a four-year labor contract with the automaker.