Musk schedules 'Blade Runner' inspired Tesla pickup unveil for Nov. 21

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk set a date for the debut of the electric-car maker’s first pickup and further tied the truck to the famous sci-fi movie that inspired its design.

Tesla will unveil the truck Nov. 21 in Los Angeles, near the factory where Musk’s other company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., builds rockets, Musk tweeted Wednesday. In a follow-up post, he said the date was “strangely familiar” and shared a link to the opening credits and scene of the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” which was set in November 2019.