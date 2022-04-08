More luxurious 2022 Range Rover has bigger shoes to fill

SONOMA, Calif. — The redesigned 2022 Range Rover just now arriving at Jaguar Land Rover dealerships has many roles to fill.
With the flagship XJ sedan gone from the Jaguar lineup and large luxury sedans being replaced by full-size SUVs, the softer-riding Range Rover may be the vehicle that keeps those old Jag customers from defecting. Like an XJ, the redesigned Range Rover is extremely quiet and offers a smooth, supple ride, ample power and traditional wood and leather interior trim. An available four-seat version is designed to appeal to upscale buyers who like to be chauffeured.
With Bentley, Aston Martin, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others encroaching on the high-end luxury utility turf Land Rover established 52 years ago with the original Range Rover, the next-gen model has to take refinement, performance, technical sophistication, efficiency, style and quality to a level not seen before in the vehicle.