More luxurious 2022 Range Rover has bigger shoes to fill

With a third-row option available for the first time, the Range Rover has to win over buyers in a segment dominated by the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Suburban.

Nick Collins, executive director of vehicle programs for the British automaker, acknowledges the Range Rover is arriving in a world that has changed dramatically since the last generation debuted in 2012. But the values the Land Rover team used to develop the redesigned SUV did not change.

"We start every new Range Rover program with a very simple mission: Don't change it, make it better," he said during a media drive here last week. "We are not trying to imitate anybody else — we just try to make a better Range Rover, and I think we've done that with this car. Others have come in and tried to take a piece [of that market]. From an engineering perspective we might look at some elements of those vehicles, but we've got our own recipe."

There are some ingredients in the 2022 Range Rover that have not been on the menu before.

This version of the luxury off-road vehicle is the first to offer all-wheel drive instead of four-wheel drive, a nod to two realities: the need for the big Range Rover to improve fuel efficiency and an acknowledgment that most buyers don't take their six-figure vehicles slogging through swamps. The rear wheels drive the vehicle most of the time, with the front wheels providing drive traction only when needed. Previous models were permanent 4wd.

The Range Rover comes standard with four-wheel steering, which helps make the SUV more agile — the long wheelbase version is longer than 17 feet and weighs over 5,800 pounds.