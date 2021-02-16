Mitsubishi retools core Outlander for 2022

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The fourth generation of Mitsubishi's Outlander crossover features a major redesign inside and out, keeping some of the striking exterior styling cues from the Engelberg Tourer concept shown in 2019.

The latest Outlander, which goes on sale in April, is built on a new platform with a more powerful standard engine and new interior technology, Mitsubishi said Tuesday during the vehicle's virtual launch.

Pricing will start at $26,990 including shipping. That's only slightly higher than the 2020 version of the Outlander, which starts at $26,235, with shipping. Mitsubishi skipped the 2021 model year for the Outlander.

"Based on the product concept 'I-Fu-Do-Do,' which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new Outlander has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers," said Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. "With the launch of the all-new Outlander, we will first expand our sales in the North American market and then aim for global growth."

Mitsubishi dealers have been waiting for a redesigned version of the flagship utility vehicle for several years. The third generation went on sale as a 2014 model with conservative styling.

The interior of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

The Outlander, partially developed with Mitsubishi's global partners, marks a new direction for the brand as it struggles to maintain sales momentum in the key U.S. market. Having a modern platform for future vehicles is seen by dealers as a way forward for the brand in North America.

"The platform of the all-new Outlander was developed through the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance," the automaker said. "It is a high-level next-generation platform that satisfies the quality requirements of the three companies."

Mitsubishi said some key features of the 2022 Outlander include: bolder styling with 20-inch wheels; modern safety systems and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display; and a higher quality interior with better materials, more comfortable seats and a high-definition infotainment display.

The drivetrain features a standard 2.5-liter engine with 181 hp, mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. The three-row crossover comes with seating for up to seven people and has a slightly wider body.

The 2022 Outlander shares platform and drivetrain elements with the redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue, which has been well received in the market.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
McLaren embarks on deeper electrified future with Artura
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
McLaren embarks on deeper electrified future with Artura
McLaren embarks on deeper electrified future with Artura
Hyundai Kona freshened with more tech, N Line trim
Hyundai Kona freshened with more tech, N Line trim
Chevy updates, expands Bolt EV family as price drops
Chevy updates, expands Bolt EV family as price drops
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive