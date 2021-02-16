Mitsubishi retools core Outlander for 2022

The fourth generation of Mitsubishi's Outlander crossover features a major redesign inside and out, keeping some of the striking exterior styling cues from the Engelberg Tourer concept shown in 2019.

The latest Outlander, which goes on sale in April, is built on a new platform with a more powerful standard engine and new interior technology, Mitsubishi said Tuesday during the vehicle's virtual launch.

Pricing will start at $26,990 including shipping. That's only slightly higher than the 2020 version of the Outlander, which starts at $26,235, with shipping. Mitsubishi skipped the 2021 model year for the Outlander.

"Based on the product concept 'I-Fu-Do-Do,' which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new Outlander has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers," said Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. "With the launch of the all-new Outlander, we will first expand our sales in the North American market and then aim for global growth."

Mitsubishi dealers have been waiting for a redesigned version of the flagship utility vehicle for several years. The third generation went on sale as a 2014 model with conservative styling.