Mini Concept Aceman hints at a beefy new EV crossover

Compact car maker Mini revealed an electric crossover concept on Tuesday as the automaker plots a transformation into an all-electric brand by 2030.

The Mini Concept Aceman hints at a future compact crossover that would slot below the line's bestselling Countryman.

A source said that the new model, jointly developed by Mini with Great Wall Motor, has not been greenlighted for the U.S. market yet.

But if it did arrive stateside, the crossover could help make Mini more competitive in the truck-focused U.S. market.

The Aceman debuts technologies and design language that will be a template for future Mini EVs.

"This concept car reflects how Mini is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience, and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint," Mini brand boss Stefanie Wurst said in a statement.

The new styling, called Charismatic Simplicity, leans in on minimalism and technology and delivers a twist on Mini's iconic design elements.