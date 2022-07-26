Mini Concept Aceman hints at a beefy new EV crossover

The Mini Concept Aceman debuts new technologies and design language that will be a template for future Mini EVs.

Mini

Compact car maker Mini revealed an electric crossover concept on Tuesday as the automaker plots a transformation into an all-electric brand by 2030.

The Mini Concept Aceman hints at a future compact crossover that would slot below the line's bestselling Countryman.

A source said that the new model, jointly developed by Mini with Great Wall Motor, has not been greenlighted for the U.S. market yet.

But if it did arrive stateside, the crossover could help make Mini more competitive in the truck-focused U.S. market.

The Aceman debuts technologies and design language that will be a template for future Mini EVs.

"This concept car reflects how Mini is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience, and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint," Mini brand boss Stefanie Wurst said in a statement.

The new styling, called Charismatic Simplicity, leans in on minimalism and technology and delivers a twist on Mini's iconic design elements.

 

Mini
Modern twist

The Aceman reinterprets Mini's signature design elements to reflect crossover characteristics and battery-power drive. The four-door concept, which seats five, hints at roomier Minis that take advantage of a skateboard architecture possible with electric powertrains.

Its two-box design with short overhangs maximizes interior roominess in a compact exterior footprint that measures 159.45 inches long and 78.35 inches wide. Extended edges on the lower body, contoured wheel arches, large wheels and a roof rack accentuate its crossover looks.

The closed grille is surrounded by clear surfaces, with the traditionally hexagonal outline tweaked into an octagonal contour.

The design is accentuated by LED contour lighting in light green, hinting at the vehicle's powertrain.

The headlights move away from the classic round shape, while vertical taillights feature matrix LED units.

When the vehicle is unlocked, the LED lights on the grille surface display a Union Jack graphic, and the right headlamp gives what Mini calls a "friendly wink."

Mini
Going green

Mini wants its future EVs to "take up little space on the road while offering even more comfort, more versatility and more emotion on the inside than ever before," design chief Oliver Heilmer said.

But future Mini EVs will be green on the inside as well.

The Aceman debuts a leather and chrome-free interior with knitted recycled textile surfaces. The flat dashboard — styled like a soundbar — is anchored by a floating OLED display. The display area extends beyond the central interface and moving image projections transfer control system content across the dashboard, Mini said.

The interior also reflects the Aceman's electric powertrain.

The absence of a transmission tunnel, coupled with relocated controls for the gear selector and parking brake, creates more space between the driver and passenger seats. Mini has converted that space into a center console with flexible storage compartments, a wireless charging station and cup holders.

 

 

 

 

