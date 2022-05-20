Mercedes' Vision AMG is a look at performance brand's EV future

The Vision AMG show car previews future full-electric models from the Mercedes performance brand.

Steeply raked windshield pillars, flared wheel arches and an extended, aerodynamic rear overhang emphasize the Vision AMG's sporty character, Mercedes says.

The four-door Vision AMG show car previews full-electric models from the Mercedes-Benz Group's high-performance brand that will be sold starting in 2025.

The Vision AMG – which Mercedes calls an "electric supercar" -- is based on the automaker's AMG.EA platform, which will be used for full-electric performance models.

"With this study, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA in the all-electric future, starting in 2025," Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius said in a statement at the concept’s unveiling on Thursday in Nice, France.

Under Kallenius, the AMG brand will play an increasing role in Mercedes’ profitability, along with other so-called Top End vehicles from Maybach, G-Wagen and the coming Mythos limited edition series.

Mercedes already sells a number of AMG-branded EVs, but there will also be dedicated models in the future.

The platform and electric drivetrain for the Vision were developed "from scratch," said Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG. It will incorporate high-performance axial flux electric motors from Mercedes’ wholly-owned subsidiary Yasa.

Gorden Wegener, Mercedes group’s design director, said the Vision AMG builds on another recent show car, the Vision EQXX, which was shown in December. Mercedes used the EQXX to demonstrate a battery range of 1,000 km

The Vision AMG presents a monolithic teardrop form, Mercedes says, with minmial shut and door lines and windows painted in body-color silver.

Sports-car cues include steeply raked windshield pillars, flared wheel arches, broad "shoulders" at the rear, and a longer, aerodynamic rear overhang.

"The Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic," Wegener said in the release.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
2023 BMW 3 Series freshened with new cockpit tech
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BMW 3 Series
2023 BMW 3 Series freshened with new cockpit tech
2023 Lexus UXh
Lexus UX goes hybrid-only, adds new infotainment system for 2023
Flying Spur front Bent web.jpg
Bentley promises 'effortless overtaking' with first EV
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-16-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive