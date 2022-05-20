Mercedes' Vision AMG is a look at performance brand's EV future

The four-door Vision AMG show car previews full-electric models from the Mercedes-Benz Group's high-performance brand that will be sold starting in 2025.

The Vision AMG – which Mercedes calls an "electric supercar" -- is based on the automaker's AMG.EA platform, which will be used for full-electric performance models.

"With this study, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA in the all-electric future, starting in 2025," Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius said in a statement at the concept’s unveiling on Thursday in Nice, France.

Under Kallenius, the AMG brand will play an increasing role in Mercedes’ profitability, along with other so-called Top End vehicles from Maybach, G-Wagen and the coming Mythos limited edition series.

Mercedes already sells a number of AMG-branded EVs, but there will also be dedicated models in the future.