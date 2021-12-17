Mercedes teases EQXX coupe-styled EV

Mercedes in January will show the EQXX, a "software-designed research prototype" that the automaker describes as "the most efficient vehicle the brand has ever built."

Images released this week indicate that the EQXX will be a full-electric vehicle with a coupe-styled sedan configuration, recalling the CLS first launched in 2004. If it enters series production the EV would expand Mercedes’ range of EQ full-electric vehicles into another subcategory.

The most recent EQ models are the EQB compact crossover and an AMG version of the EQS large luxury sedan. the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic.

Mercedes did not give technical details on the EQXX. It said the prototype "includes advances across all elements of its cutting-edge electric drivetrain as well as the use of lightweight engineering and sustainable materials."

It will be shown on Jan. 3 in an online event, Mercedes said, and will be the centerpiece of the brand’s stand at CES in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.