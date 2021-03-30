Mercedes sets 2-prong strategy to electrify AMG

Mercedes-Benz is taking a dual-pronged strategy to electrify its performance sub-brand — with plug-in hybrids and all-electric models — as the luxury automaker barrels toward a zero-emissions future.

The first electrified Mercedes-AMGs will debut this year with a U.S. market launch expected in 2022.

"With our new drive strategy, we are transporting our hallmark DNA into an electrified future," Mercedes-AMG global boss Philipp Schiemer noted. "We are ... opening ourselves up to new target groups who can experience Mercedes-AMG as the performance luxury brand of the 21st century."

The urgency to hit emissions targets and avoid costly fines is driving Mercedes to rethink its broader product line. Daimler's passenger-car brand estimates at least 50 percent of its sedans, coupes and utility vehicles will be electrified by 2030, while the number of combustion-engine variants will fall by 70.