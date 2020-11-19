Mercedes rolls out new pinnacle sedan, Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz is ratcheting up the competition on the small battlefield that is ultraluxe sedans.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will roll into U.S. stores in the middle of next year. Pricing has not been disclosed.

The Maybach S 580 4MATIC Sedan is powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 biturbo with 496 hp. The engine is equipped with EQ Boost, which provides up to an additional 21 hp for short bursts.

The opulent sedan, which competes with the Bentley Flying Spur, features a Maybach-exclusive front bumper, grille and two-tone paint.

The Maybach represents the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, innovation and technology — and carries a six-figure sticker price to prove it. The current Maybach sedan starts at $173,995, including shipping.

Mercedes has sold more than 60,000 Maybach S-Class sedans globally since 2015. China is a popular market, accounting for more than 8,400 sales last year.

The German automaker recently expanded the Maybach nameplate to SUVs. In December, Mercedes will launch the Alabama-made Maybach GLS SUV, which fully loaded tops out at nearly $200,000.

The Maybach brand enables Mercedes-Benz to reach into the stratosphere of the global elite, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"Owners want nothing less than the best, and only a few brands even attempt to play in this field," Fiorani said.

Creature comforts

Mercedes is positioning the Maybach S-Class as a sedan to be driven in. The emphasis on rear-seat comfort is aimed squarely at well-heeled buyers in China who look to longer wheelbase models for their chauffeured needs.

The Maybach's wheelbase is 7 inches longer than that of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, with the additional space geared toward the rear cabin. New comfort features, such as a calf-rest massage function and neck and shoulder heating, add to the passenger experience.

The interior of the Maybach S-Class is based on the new interior design of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Five standard display screens adorn the cabin, including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touch screen OLED multimedia display.

To reduce cabin noise, the Maybach S-Class deploys active noise compensation technology. In a similar way to headphones with noise cancellation, the system reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves.

The redesigned Maybach S-Class is equipped with the next generation of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, a 30-speaker 4D surround-sound system, and an augmented reality head-up display.

Rear-seat passengers can take Zoom video calls via dual high-resolution 11.6-inch touch screens equipped with high-definition camera and microphone.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Honda nods to past with next Civic
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Honda nods to past with next Civic
Honda nods to past with next Civic
Infiniti revives sporty crossover coupe styling with QX55
Infiniti revives sporty crossover coupe styling with QX55
Jeep adds V-8 power to Wrangler
Jeep adds V-8 power to Wrangler
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-16-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive