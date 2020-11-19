Mercedes rolls out new pinnacle sedan, Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz is ratcheting up the competition on the small battlefield that is ultraluxe sedans.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will roll into U.S. stores in the middle of next year. Pricing has not been disclosed.

The Maybach S 580 4MATIC Sedan is powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 biturbo with 496 hp. The engine is equipped with EQ Boost, which provides up to an additional 21 hp for short bursts.

The opulent sedan, which competes with the Bentley Flying Spur, features a Maybach-exclusive front bumper, grille and two-tone paint.

The Maybach represents the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, innovation and technology — and carries a six-figure sticker price to prove it. The current Maybach sedan starts at $173,995, including shipping.