Mercedes readies new GLC to battle BMW, Audi, Volvo premium midsize crossovers

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC midsize crossover will arrive this autumn with three plug-in hybrid drivetrains that offer more than 62 miles of electric-only range, Mercedes said.

In addition to two gasoline plug-in hybrid versions, and a diesel plug-in hybrid, the GLC will also have a range of small, four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that includes a 17-kilowatt starter-alternator integrated into the transmission.

Mercedes released the first official photos of the GLC this week, showing a camouflaged pre-production model undergoing winter testing in Sweden.