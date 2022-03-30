Mercedes readies new GLC to battle BMW, Audi, Volvo premium midsize crossovers

Mercedes will launch the new GLC this autumn with only plug-in hybrid and 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains.

The new Mercedes GLC undergoing winter testing in Sweden. It will be launched this autumn, the automaker said.

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC midsize crossover will arrive this autumn with three plug-in hybrid drivetrains that offer more than 62 miles of electric-only range, Mercedes said.

In addition to two gasoline plug-in hybrid versions, and a diesel plug-in hybrid, the GLC will also have a range of small, four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that includes a 17-kilowatt starter-alternator integrated into the transmission.

Mercedes released the first official photos of the GLC this week, showing a camouflaged pre-production model undergoing winter testing in Sweden.

The GLC is competing in the premium midsize segment with the BMW X3, the Volvo XC60 and the Audi Q5.

While the new GLC will have both 48-volt and plug-in hybrid options, Mercedes has not publicly said if there will be a full-electric variant, or a new model based on an electric-only architecture. 

The GLC shares many components with the latest C-Class sedan, which was launched in 2021.

The current full-electric version, called the EQC, is based on the GLC, but Mercedes is moving toward an EQ-branded EV lineup separate from combustion-based equivalent models. 

The GLC shares much of its underpinnings with the latest C-Class sedan, which debuted last year on the MRA II architecture for rear- and four-wheel drive cars. Like the C-Class, the new GLC will have only four-cylinder combustion engines, dropping six- and eight-cylinder powerplants.

The GLC will feature the second-generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, first launched on the new S-Class. For the GLC – available with four-wheel-drive and rear-axle steering – the system will have an offiroad menu that includes a real view of the ground under the front end to help the driver detect obstacles. 

Also included is an augmented reality view that superimposes house numbers and traffic lights on images from the front camera.

Standard screen size is 11.9 inches for the central display and 12.3 inches for the instrument panel, Mercedes says.

Mild-hybrid gasoline versions are based on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an output up to 190 kilowatts and 295 foot-pounds of torque. Mercedes did not release emissions or horsepower figures. The plug-in hybrid system adds a 100-kw electric motor.

