Mercedes offers sneak peek at electric van

Mercedes-Benz is giving a sneak peek of an electric van concept that the automaker says is "near series production" ready and is among the models it is adding to broaden its battery-powered range over the next year.

The electric iteration of the Mercedes T-Class, dubbed EQT, will accommodate up to seven passengers and launch in 2022, Mercedes said in a statement released Monday .

It will flank the Citan commercial van due to be introduced later this year, a version of which will be full electric.

The EQT "will appeal to families and all those private customers, whatever their age, who enjoy leisure activities and need a lot of space and maximum variability without forgoing comfort and style," Marcus Breitschwerdt, Mercedes' van chief, said in the statement.

The brand plans to build eight full EVs on three continents next year to take on Tesla and keep rivals including BMW at bay.