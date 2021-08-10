Mercedes EQS SUV takes shape

Model will be brand's flagship electric SUV

Staff report
AUTOMEDIA

The EQS SUV's aerodynamics are improved by a steeply raking the windshield and blending the headlights, grille and hood into smooth shapes.

Here's the best look yet at the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Designers focused on aerodynamics to maximize the driving range between charges of the brand's range-topping full-electric SUV.

The EQS SUV shares its underpinnings with the EQS sedan and will be underpinned by Mercedes' dedicated electric vehicle architecture, along with the upcoming EQE.

The EQS SUV shares its underpinnings with the EQS sedan and will be underpinned by Mercedes' dedicated electric vehicle architecture, along with the upcoming EQE.

It will be aimed at the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron and is expected to debut next year.

