Mercedes-Benz EQS will start at $103,360

Mercedes-Benz's flagship electric sedan will start at $103,360, including shipping, when it silently rolls into U.S. dealerships this fall.

The battery-powered S-Class is at the vanguard of a wave of EVs that Mercedes will deliver to the U.S. as the luxury automaker pivots to become an all-electric brand.

"The S-Class is such a symbol for the brand, and that will help us create the momentum we need for the decade," Daimler CEO Ola Källenius said on the sidelines of the IAA Munich auto show this month. "We are upping the ante on the product side, and we are on a very accelerated path. We have to get 100 percent of the market."

The EQS nameplate will be available in the U.S. in three trims — Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle — and will top out at $126,360, including a $1,050 shipping charge.