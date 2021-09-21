Mercedes-Benz EQS will start at $103,360

The battery-powered S-Class is at the vanguard of a wave of EVs that Mercedes will deliver to the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz's flagship electric sedan will start at $103,360, including shipping, when it silently rolls into U.S. dealerships this fall.

The battery-powered S-Class is at the vanguard of a wave of EVs that Mercedes will deliver to the U.S. as the luxury automaker pivots to become an all-electric brand.

"The S-Class is such a symbol for the brand, and that will help us create the momentum we need for the decade," Daimler CEO Ola Källenius said on the sidelines of the IAA Munich auto show this month. "We are upping the ante on the product side, and we are on a very accelerated path. We have to get 100 percent of the market."

The EQS nameplate will be available in the U.S. in three trims — Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle — and will top out at $126,360, including a $1,050 shipping charge.

Performance luxe

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan is built on a new EV platform called EVA2.

Available in rear- and all-wheel drive, the EQS is powered by a 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery that delivers up to 784 km (487 miles) of range, based on the WLTP testing cycle.

The sedan has sports car-like performance, delivering up to 516 hp and with a 0 to 60 mph time of up to 4.1 seconds.

The EQS can be charged with up to 200 kilowatts at fast-charging stations with direct current — recovering up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range in 15 minutes.

A 126.4-inch wheelbase creates a roomy interior, while an aerodynamic exterior reduces the EV's drag coefficient to 0.20, Mercedes said.

Available rear-axle steering — capable of a steering angle of up to 10 degrees — allows the more than 17-foot-long sedan to have the maneuverability of a compact car.

The EQS, packed with up to 350 sensors, boasts smart tech and spacious displays.

The cockpit is anchored by a 56-inch curved high-resolution "Hyperscreen" that stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar and combines three screens — a 17.7-inch center display flanked by a pair of 12.3-inch screens.

Automotive News Europe contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford freshens 2022 Expedition with new off-road version and performance package
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford freshens 2022 Expedition with new off-road version and performance package
Ford freshens 2022 Expedition with new off-road version and performance package
VW ID4's awd versions go just a little shorter
VW ID4's awd versions go just a little shorter
Rivian R1T electric pickup
Here's a roundup of the week's product news
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive