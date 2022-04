Mercedes-Benz is electrifying its high-volume, high-margin crossover lineup — starting almost at the top.

The EQS SUV will arrive in the U.S. in late 2022. Pricing was not disclosed, but the single-motor EQS starts at about 97,000 euros ($105,000) in Germany.

The new three-row utility vehicle is the "perfect fit" for crossover-crazed America, Britta Seeger, Mercedes-Benz sales and marketing chief, said last week via video conference.