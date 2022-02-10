Mercedes-Benz A-Class to be dropped in U.S. after 2022

Mercedes-Benz introduced the A-Class sedan in the U.S. in 2019, hoping to lure millennial buyers to the more than century-old brand with a $30,000 Benz.

It was supposed to be a key gateway to the brand for younger buyers.

The A-Class "will do really, really well ... for us," then-Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dietmar Exler declared in 2018 ahead of the launch.

But waning consumer demand for cars and shifting corporate priorities are prompting Mercedes to ditch the compact sedan in the U.S. after the 2022 model year, the German automaker said in a dealer memo obtained by Automotive News.

Despite hefty marketing, including a Super Bowl commercial, the entry-level A-Class struggled to find a solid footing in Mercedes' broad premium lineup and in a crossover-obsessed market.

"It launched as the market was continuing to shift to crossovers and SUVs," said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting at LMC Automotive. "From the start, it was fighting an uphill battle."

U.S. sales of the A-Class peaked at 17,641 when it launched in 2019. Mercedes-Benz delivered 8,108 A-Class vehicles last year, down 47 percent from 2020.

The company declined to comment beyond the memo distributed to dealers.

Mercedes wants to quit chasing volume and move more upmarket, said Todd Bondy, operating partner at Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City.

"They want to focus on cars that are going to be profitable for the dealer and manufacturer," Bondy said. "The gross profit average was just never very good on the A-Class."