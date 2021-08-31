Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance packs power into plug-in hybrid

Mercedes' AMG performance subbrand is tiptoeing toward an electric future with its first plug-in hybrid.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance combines a 4.0-liter V-8 biturbo engine with an electric motor and high-performance battery. The 843-hp hybrid powertrain delivers a 0-to-60-mph sprint in 2.9 seconds, and it can hit 124 mph in less than 10 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz is taking a dual-pronged strategy to electrify the performance subbrand — with plug-in hybrids and all-electric models — as the luxury automaker targets lower emissions.
Parent company Daimler expects full-electric and hybrid vehicles to make up 50 percent of global sales in 2025 — earlier than its previous forecast of 2030. Daimler said it plans to invest more than €40 billion ($47 billion) between 2022 and 2030 to develop full-electric vehicles and be ready for an all-electric vehicle market by the end of that period.