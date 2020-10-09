McLaren PHEV gets V-6 power

McLaren Automotive's upcoming plug-in hybrid supercar, the pivotal vehicle in the brand's transition to a 100 percent electrified portfolio, will feature the British exotic's first V-6 engine.

McLaren revealed in August that the unnamed model, code-named P16, will be built on a new architecture specifically developed to accommodate hybrid powertrains. The automaker has since named it the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture.

While the new model is not the automaker's first hybrid — the P16 will follow the P1 and Speedtail hybrid hypercars— it will be the first McLaren with a V-6 engine. McLaren has relied solely on V-8 engines, with the exception of the iconic F1 from the 1990s, which featured a BMW-sourced V-12.

McLaren has yet to release details such as power output or an official range for the car, but CEO Mike Flewitt told Automotive News in August that the vehicle will have an electric range of roughly 19 miles, with a charge time of three to four hours. The electric motor sits between the engine and the gearbox.