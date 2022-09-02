McLaren is open to an SUV, with the right DNA

McLaren Automotive, a holdout among exotic and supercar makers in the stampede to field high-performance SUVs, is inching closer to rivaling the Aston Martin DBX and others after all.

New McLaren CEO Michael Leiters has told Autocar that the British brand is open to launching an SUV and is actively exploring what form such a model would take.

Leiters, who became CEO on July 1 after stints as chief technology officer at Ferrari and a product line director at Porsche, has steered two high-profile utility vehicles to market: the Porsche Cayenne and most recently the forthcoming Ferrari Purosangue.