McLaren to expand lineup with 2-seat roadster

McLaren Automotive has convertibles in its expanding lineup but doesn't have a true, open-air roadster.

That will change next year.

During Monterey Car Week, the British exotic brand on Friday teased a photo of the unnamed two-seater, which will join McLaren's Ultimate Series, following the P1, Senna and Speedtail.

The automaker said the vehicle will debut in 2020 with production starting later that year. Just 399 units will be made.

In the teaser photo, design elements of other McLaren models are evident, including the 720S, Senna and GT. It has dihedral doors, too.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the photo is what the roadster doesn't appear to have: a windshield.

"Now this new addition to the Ultimate Series, an open-cockpit roadster, will take road-focused driving pleasure to new levels," McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said in a statement.

McLaren says the roadster will be the lightest car it has ever produced, crediting a carbon fiber construction, and will be powered by a version of the V-8 engine found in the Senna.

Pricing was not announced but McLaren said the roadster's price will likely slot between the Senna, which starts at around $1 million, and the Speedtail, which is priced at $2.3 million.

The roadster is the latest model under the brand's Track 25 business plan. The product rollout, which started in 2018, calls for launching 18 new models or derivatives by 2024.