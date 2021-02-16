McLaren embarks on deeper electrified future with Artura

The McLaren Artura, a key model as the British marque transitions to a 100 percent electrified portfolio by 2026, will not only continue the brand's pedigree with extreme performance, it also provides the automaker with an opportunity to become a leader as exotic and ultraluxury brands embrace electrification.

While the Artura, a plug-in hybrid, is not McLaren Automotive's first foray into hybrid vehicles -- both the P1 and Speedtail hypercars were hybrids -- it does represent a handful of firsts for the brand.

The plug-in hybrid is the first model on the company's carbon lightweight architecture, the first McLaren to feature a V-6 engine and the first model to offer a batch of advanced driver-assistance system features as the automaker puts a significant emphasis on Artura's technology and everyday livability.

The Artura, revealed online Tuesday, was originally scheduled to go on sale in October, but the launch was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.