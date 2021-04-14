Mazda's MX-30 EV coming to California

The automaker sells only gasoline-engine vehicles in the U.S., but the MX-30 is on sale in other markets as both an EV and a mild hybrid

MAZDA

LOS ANGELES — Mazda's first electric vehicle for the U.S. market, the subcompact MX-30 crossover, will first go on sale in California this fall with a relatively small 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery before employing a rotary-engine range extender in a future version.

Mazda said the limited launch of the battery-electric MX-30 is the first step in an electrification strategy that will bring a plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30 with the reintroduction of its rotary-engine technology. Mainstream hybrids in larger vehicles will follow.

Mazda sells only gasoline-engine vehicles in the U.S., but the MX-30 is on sale in other markets as both an EV and a mild hybrid with an existing piston engine. The Japanese automaker is developing a dedicated EV platform for future vehicles.

"The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover," Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations, said in a statement Wednesday.

Mazda until now has only announced plans to introduce the rotary extender on the MX-30.

MAZDA
New crossover

The company will soon build a new crossover at a shared plant with Toyota that is nearing completion in Alabama. The automaker has hinted that the new crossover will fill a gap in its lineup between the compact CX-5 and the three-row CX-9. Mazda also is working on a large, rear-wheel-drive platform.

The MX-30 available in California, which has pushed EVs through regulation and state tax credits, will have a fairly limited range with a battery about half the size of subcompact counterparts such as the Chevrolet Bolt and Hyundai Kona EV, which have about 250 miles of EPA-estimated range.

In Europe, the MX-30 is rated at 124 miles of range on the WLTP standard, which often generates a higher estimate than the EPA test. The MX-30 is similar to the Mini Cooper EV in the U.S., which is rated at 110 miles of range by the EPA using a 32.6-kWh battery.

Mazda
Unique rear doors

The MX-30 also has limited interior space like the Mini. The rear doors open backward, like the extended cab on a pickup. The front row is modern and stylish, and European reviewers have generally given the vehicle solid marks for ride, comfort and technology.

"Mazda prides itself on craftsmanship and blending complex, quality materials to develop an elegant interior. In the MX-30, a new floating center console and the door grips use cork, one of the most highly renewable and eco-friendly resources that also pays homage to Mazda's origin as a cork manufacturing company more than 100 years ago," the company said.

The MX-30 is powered by a front-drive electric motor with 144 hp, Mazda said. The small battery is aided by standard fast-charging capability of up to 50 kilowatts per hour at public charging stations, which takes the Mazda to an 80 percent charge in about 36 minutes.

Mazda didn't offer many details on the rotary-engine extender it will offer in future versions of the MX-30. But it did say the gasoline-powered engine will be used to charge the battery and not to power the wheels, maintaining the smooth power delivery of an EV.

"The rotary generator will mark the return of our unique rotary powertrain," Guyton said. "This technology is being engineered for nearly silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 will always drive like the engaging EV that it is."

A Mazda spokesman said the company will pursue a national rollout of the MX-30 in coming years. "Additional states will be added based on customer demand," he said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mazda MX-30
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Honda lifts cover on 2022 Civic
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Honda lifts cover on 2022 Civic
Honda lifts cover on 2022 Civic
Ford's VW-based EV will be a utility vehicle, report says
Ford's VW-based EV will be a utility vehicle, report says
Audi Q4 e-tron plays key role in VW's electrification strategy
Audi Q4 e-tron plays key role in VW's electrification strategy
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive