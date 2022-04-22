Mazda to slot famed rotary engine in plug-in MX-30

Rollout makes good on Mazda pledge to revive blade-twirling rotary power plant.

HANS GREIMEL
Mazda will introduce a rotary-engine-equipped plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30 in the U.S. in the second half of the current fiscal year.

TOKYO – Mazda confirmed that its trademark rotary engine will return this fiscal year in a plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30 subcompact crossover bound for the U.S.

The rollout makes good on a promise long in the making to resurrect the blade-twirling power plant after retiring the technology with the discontinued RX-8 sports car in 2012.

Talk of deploying an updated rotary in the MX-30 has swirled since the vehicle debuted at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Mazda Motor Corp. toyed with using it in a range-extender that would have gone on sale in the first half of the fiscal year started April 1.

But Mazda opted for a plug-in variant. That allows it to further reduce the size and cost of the battery, compared with a range extender. But the engine would operate more frequently.

The rotary plug-in version of the MX-30 will debut in the second half of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. It will be introduced in the U.S. and Japan in sequence, a spokesman said.

New role

The engine won't turn the wheels directly. It will act as a generator to recharge a battery. The battery will power an electric motor that drives the MX-30 just like a pure electric vehicle.

The rotary revival is part of Mazda's so-called multi-solution approach to electrification. The MX-30, which went on sale in 2020, can accommodate a range of drivetrains. A pure EV is on sale in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia. A mild hybrid is available in Japan and Australia.

The rotary plug-in addresses complaints that the range of the pure EV version is lackluster. The all-electric MX-30 for Europe and Japan uses a relatively small 35.5-kWh lithium ion battery and 105-kW electric motor. In Europe, the range is rated at just 124 miles on the WLTP standard.

Optimal match

Mazda pitches the rotary engine as an optimal match for an electrified drivetrain in regions where there is a clean power source and a suitable recharging network.

The rotary engine has long been a Mazda bragging point since the company became the first to market the technology in 1967 in the Cosmo Sport/Mazda S110. Mazda's prowess with rotary engines was heralded with the 787B race car, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in 1991, the only victory for a Japanese brand or a car with a rotary engine.

Mazda retired the rotary engine with the RX-8 in 2012 amid slumping sales.

But in 2013, it revived the technology in prototype form as a gasoline-powered 0.33-liter range extender in a Mazda2 hatchback reconfigured to run on an electric motor.

That vehicle's name: RE Range Extender, short for Rotary Engine Range Extender.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford drops 3-door Fiesta in Europe to streamline lineup ahead of EV shift
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford Fiesta ST 21 web.jpg
Ford drops 3-door Fiesta in Europe to streamline lineup ahead of EV shift
Lincoln Star concept heralds 3 EVs due by 2025
Lincoln Star concept heralds 3 EVs due by 2025
BMW 7 Series gets ultraluxe makeover, new EV model
BMW 7 Series gets ultraluxe makeover, new EV model
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-18-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive