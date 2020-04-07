Mazda, marking 100 years, readies special editions

Mazda plans special editions throughout its lineup to commemorate the company's 100th anniversary, although U.S. availability of the unique trim level will be announced later because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Japan, Mazda is taking preorders now and will deliver the vehicles up until March 2021, the company said.

The special editions draw their inspiration from styling touches on Mazda's first passenger car, the R360 Coupe from 1960. The two-door micro-mini with a rear-mounted engine featured two-tone flourishes on higher trims on the roof and the interior, and the 100th-anniversary models echo some of those elements.

The treatment is most fully realized on the MX-5 Miata convertible, which features white paint with a burgundy-red roof, like the comparable R360. Most other models come entirely in white on the outside with red leather seats and red carpet on the inside. Special edition logos — "100 YEARS 1920-2020" — appear on the exterior and interior.