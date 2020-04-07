Mazda, marking 100 years, readies special editions

Mazda plans special editions throughout its lineup to commemorate the company's 100th anniversary, although U.S. availability of the unique trim level will be announced later because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Japan, Mazda is taking preorders now and will deliver the vehicles up until March 2021, the company said.

The special editions draw their inspiration from styling touches on Mazda's first passenger car, the R360 Coupe from 1960. The two-door micro-mini with a rear-mounted engine featured two-tone flourishes on higher trims on the roof and the interior, and the 100th-anniversary models echo some of those elements.

The treatment is most fully realized on the MX-5 Miata convertible, which features white paint with a burgundy-red roof, like the comparable R360. Most other models come entirely in white on the outside with red leather seats and red carpet on the inside. Special edition logos — "100 YEARS 1920-2020" — appear on the exterior and interior.

"To bring the exceptional package together, the key fob is embossed with the 100th anniversary special logo and presented in a special-edition box to help create an emotional bond between fans and Mazda," the company said.

In Japan, the editions will be available starting in July on the Mazda2 (not sold in U.S.), the Mazda3 and Mazda6, and the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-8 (also not sold in U.S.), in addition to the Miata convertible and Miata RF hardtop, Mazda said. U.S. models will be announced later, including perhaps the CX-9 midsize crossover, which is not sold in Japan.

Mazda Motor Corp. began life in 1920 as Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., a producer of cork insulators for goods such as refrigerators. It expanded into machine tools and drills and eventually took on three-wheel cargo haulers. The company has used the Mazda brand name since the 1930s but didn't change its name to Mazda Motor Corp. until 1984.

After World War II, Mazda became a maker of four-wheel vehicles by launching the Type-CA, a one-ton truck resembling the Jeeps that GIs used throughout occupied Japan.

