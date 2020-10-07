Mazda launches hybrid version of MX-30 in Japan

Mazda said it will introduce a full-electric MX-30 to Japan next year, but under a lease program.

The Japanese carmaker said it is still weighing introduction plans of the mild-hybrid version outside Japan. Mazda is still uncommitted to a U.S. launch of either version of the MX-30, noted for its barrellike body, rounded edges, slitlike grille and doors that swing opposite each other.

Mazda said the mild hybrid's motor-assist system gives the engine a boost from a full stop, facilitates controlled braking and provides smooth power when the vehicle accelerates.

The mild-hybrid introduction threw cold water on hopes for a quick revival of Mazda’s trademark rotary engine. This year, Mazda noted a small Wankel engine was used as a range extender in a prototype Mazda 2 EV.