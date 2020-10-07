Mazda launches hybrid version of MX-30 in Japan

TOKYO — Mazda is introducing its MX-30 compact crossover in Japan as a mild hybrid first, not as the full-electric vehicle it unveiled last year at the Tokyo Motor Show.
But the Japanese carmaker says a version of the new nameplate will also be the first to get a revived rotary engine, when the company introduces it as a range-extender in 2022.
The MX-30, which went on sale Thursday in Mazda Motor Corp.'s home market, will initially get an e-Skyactiv G engine mated to a 5.1-kilowatt assist-motor and 24-volt lithium ion battery.