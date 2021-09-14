Mazda freshens CX-5, adds standard awd to crossovers

LOS ANGELES — Mazda is freshening the CX-5 for the 2022 model with an updated exterior design and new interior features, while adding standard all-wheel drive to its entire crossover lineup for the coming model year.

Although the current-generation CX-5 dates from the 2017 model year and is ready for a redesign, Mazda is expected to replace the top-selling model in 2022 or 2023 with a new model called the CX-50 that will ride on a sportier platform. It's also possible that the CX-5 will sell alongside the CX-50 when the new model is released.

For the 2022 model year, Mazda said the design changes will bring the CX-5 more in line with its newer vehicles that have a fresher version of the company's Kodo design language that favors a minimalist "less is more" philosophy.

"The most recognizable change on all 2022 CX-5 models will be the refreshed exterior styling," Mazda said in a press release Tuesday. "Mazda designers focused on refining the front and rear ends, opting to minimize character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that create a distinguished and elegant appearance."

For the front end, the grille has been updated with a new shape at the top corners and a three-dimensional texture that replaces the outgoing mesh surface, the company said. At the front and rear, the headlights and taillights have been restyled with rectangular LED lights. New aluminum alloy wheels complete the exterior refresh.

Mazda also announced new seats for a more comfortable interior, a drive-mode selector that offers different options to match road conditions and suspension upgrades for a smoother ride and quieter cabin.

The higher trim versions of the CX-5 with the turbocharged engine will also receive additional styling enhancements that help further distance the trims from the nonturbo models, Mazda said.