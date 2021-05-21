Mazda drops CX-3 crossover, Mazda6 sedan

LOS ANGELES — Mazda is discontinuing two of its slowest-selling models in the U.S., the entry-level CX-3 subcompact crossover and the Mazda6 sedan, as it shifts the product lineup to a new generation of vehicles that better reflect its premium intentions.

Mazda said in a brief statement Friday it will stop selling the CX-3 and midsize Mazda6 after the 2021 model year due to evolving consumer tastes.

The move was not unexpected.

Last year, Mazda introduced a new CX-30 crossover as a larger subcompact above the smaller CX-3 and loaded the new model with premium features on higher trims. And on base trims, the aging CX-3 was only $1,260 less expensive than the fresher CX-30, which has been a runaway hit for the brand.

Through April, Mazda sold 2,406 units of the CX-3 and 20,121 CX-30s, according to the company. The CX-3, introduced in 2015, was the only Mazda model that posted a year-over-year decline in the first four months of the year.