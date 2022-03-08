Mazda CX-60 will be first plug-in hybrid; deliveries begin this summer

TOKYO – Mazda pulled the wraps on the upcoming CX-60 crossover, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid that will be part of a new series of crossovers based on a large-size vehicle platform.

The Hiroshima-based automaker plans to introduce the CX-60 in Europe and Japan. It will be the lead-off model for a line of four crossovers built on a newly developed architecture for large vehicles that can accommodate inline 6-cylinder engines and rear-wheel drive setups.

Two of those vehicles, the CX-70 and CX-90, are expected to land in the United States. All the vehicles, to be made at Mazda’s Hofu plant in Japan, will be introduced by the end of 2023.

Mazda, teasing the European-spec CX-60 Tuesday in Europe and in Japan on Wednesday, said it will be equipped with an e-Skyactiv PHEV drivetrain that marries a 2.5-liter in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine to an electric motor.

Mazda describes it as a two-row midsize crossover good for everyday driving and long-distance highway touring.