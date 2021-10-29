Small SUVs find IIHS' tougher crash test a challenge

WASHINGTON — Only 1 out of 20 vehicles in the small SUV category received an overall "good" rating in a new, tougher side crash test, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said last week.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover was the only vehicle to earn the "good" rating in the institute's first tests of 2020-21 models since introducing the updated side test, which uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed to simulate the striking vehicle.

"We developed this new test because we suspected there was room for more progress, and these results confirm that," IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. "The 'good' rating for the CX-5 shows that robust protection in a more severe side crash is achievable."