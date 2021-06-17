Mazda aims to launch 13 electrified vehicles by 2025

TOKYO -- Mazda will introduce 13 electrified cars by about 2025, including full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid models,the automaker said in a statement on Thursday, and it aims to electrify all vehicles by 2030.

The rollout of three hybrids, five plug-in hybrids and three full-electric vehicles will start next year, focusing mainly on Europe, Japan, the United States, China and ASEAN markets, the company said in the statement.

The models will use Mazda's Skyactiv multi-solution scalable architecture, and Toyota's hybrid system will be incorporated into some.