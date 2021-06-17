Mazda aims to launch 13 electrified vehicles by 2025

The rollout of three hybrids, five plug-in hybrids and three full-electric vehicles will start next year.

TOKYO -- Mazda will introduce 13 electrified cars by about 2025, including full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid models,the automaker said in a statement on Thursday, and it aims to electrify all vehicles by 2030.

The rollout of three hybrids, five plug-in hybrids and three full-electric vehicles will start next year, focusing mainly on Europe, Japan, the United States, China and ASEAN markets, the company said in the statement.

The models will use Mazda's Skyactiv multi-solution scalable architecture, and Toyota's hybrid system will be incorporated into some.

In May, Mazda said all vehicles it produced by 2030 would incorporate electrification, ramping up the battery-EV ratio to 25 percent from a previously announced figure of 5 percent.

Mazda also said it would develop a scalable platform specifically for EVs and planned for several models between 2025 and 2030.

The automaker will carry out EV development independently, while using basic technologies jointly created by Mazda, Toyota and Japanese supplier Denso, Senior Managing Executive Officer Ichiro Hirose, told reporters on Thursday.

Separately, Mazda said it would introduce its driving-assistance co-pilot system on its large cars starting next year.

This will switch to automated driving to pull over or stop cars upon detecting that a driver is incapacitated by a sudden change in physical condition.


