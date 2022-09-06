Maserati says GranTurismo Folgore EV to top nearly 200 mph

Maserati said the GranTurismo Folgore, its first full-electric coupe, will have a top speed of more than 200 mph (320 kph) and will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, which becomes 2.7 seconds from 0 to 100 kph.

Maserati revealed the performance details via a video on its YouTube channel.

The new GranTurismo will launch in early 2023 first with the company’s 3.0-liter V-6 Nettuno gasoline engine. The Folgore electric variant, which will carry over the fuel-powered model’s exterior and interior, will follow later next year.