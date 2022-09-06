Maserati says GranTurismo Folgore EV to top 320 kph

The Stellantis brand’s first full-electric coupe will go 0 to 100 kph in 2.7 seconds.

Staff report

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will offer maximum output of more than 1,200 hp.

Maserati said the GranTurismo Folgore, its first full-electric coupe, will have a top speed of more than 200 mph (320 kph) and will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, which becomes 2.7 seconds from 0 to 100 kph.

Maserati revealed the performance details via a video on its YouTube channel.

The new GranTurismo will launch in early 2023 first with the company’s 3.0-liter V-6 Nettuno gasoline engine. The Folgore electric variant, which will carry over the fuel-powered model’s exterior and interior, will follow later next year.

Comedian takes a ride

Maserati took American stand-up comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco for a ride in the full-electric GranTurismo Folgore. Click here to see the video.
 

The GranTurismo Folgore is expected to feature a battery pack with more than 100 kilowatt hours of capacity. Combined with the coupe’s three electric motors -- one on the front axle and one each for the rear wheels – the GranTurismo Folgore will deliver more than 1,200 hp in total power, the automaker announced in July.

Next year Maserati will also launch a full-electric version of the Grecale. The gasoline-powered variant of the premium midsize crossover debuted this spring.

All battery-electric Maseratis will have Folgore (Italian for lightning) in the names.

Maserati will only sell full-electric cars starting in 2030. It will launch its last two new models with internal combustion engines in 2023. They are the GranTurismo coupe and its convertible sibling, the GranCabrio. Like the GranTurismo coupe and Grecale, the GranCabrio will also be offered as a full-electric version.

In July, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said the Stellantis premium brand will electrify faster than it had originally planned because of changing consumer tastes.

“We are seeing a strong acceleration in demand coming from our customers,” Grasso told reporters in July. “I believe any demand for internal combustion engines after 2030 will be residual.”

He said the pace of demand is different in the various region, but that it is a global trend.

