Maserati going fully electric by 2030

Maserati is going fully electric by 2030.

The Italian luxury brand said Thursday that all of its vehicles will offer a battery-electric version by 2025.

The GranTurismo coupe and its convertible counterpart, known as the GranCabrio, will be Maserati's first cars to have battery-electric powertrains, next year.

The Grecale crossover that launches this year in the U.S. will get an electric variant in 2023. Electric versions of the MC20 supercar, the Quattroporte sport sedan and the Levante crossover will follow.

Maserati's plan is part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that was unveiled this month.

"With all these electrified new products, full electric, Maserati will set performance innovation benchmarks in every market, in every segment that we're going to be competing," Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said during a media event Thursday.

The line of electric vehicles will bear the Folgore name.

The GranTurismo Folgore's horsepower will cross 1,200, and the car will have three independent electric motors.

The addition of the Grecale will help at a time when more luxury consumers are turning to utility vehicles, said Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas.

"One of the things we had been struggling with is we're not on the consideration list for SUV intenders," Peffer told Automotive News. "We're confident that a two SUV lineup similar to one of our primary competitors will help legitimize us further as a performance luxury SUV brand."