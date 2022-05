Electric-car maker Lucid plans to launch luxury sedans in Europe later this year, as the Tesla rival aims to expand its footprint outside the U.S. amid strong global demand for EVs.

The company will launch its Lucid Air Dream Edition P and R sedans in limited numbers for customers in Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway later this year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lucid added it would price its Air Dream Edition P/R at about $230,208 in Germany.