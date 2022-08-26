Lucid takes on Tesla, Mercedes, BMW with Sapphire performance subbrand

NEWARK, Calif. — Lucid Motors is moving upmarket with the $249,000 Sapphire edition of its Air sedan, leveraging its in-house technology to take on Tesla and legacy rivals such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW at the high end.

Electric vehicle maker Lucid launched last year with the limited-run Air Dream Edition at $169,000, excluding shipping, and quickly sold out. That laid the groundwork for the Sapphire subbrand as a performance-oriented next step.

"We're certainly taking the brand even further upmarket from a price-point and positioning perspective," Jeff Curry, vice president of marketing, told Automotive News at company headquarters. "We're going after those folks who might be in a Mercedes AMG product or BMW M product and want to go electric but need a place to go. This is our representation of the pinnacle of electric performance."

The Air Sapphire launches next year.

Lucid, with just one model so far, says it's still on track to deliver the $87,400 Air Pure trim by the end of the year, bringing the sedan out at under six figures.

But in the meantime, the automaker raised prices for all versions this year, created a Gran Touring Performance trim at $179,000, added a $6,000 Stealth appearance package, and even hiked shipping charges to $1,650 from $1,500.