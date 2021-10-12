Lucid says Air sedan will be first car in U.S. to use lidar

Lucid Group Inc. said its debut battery-electric vehicle will be the first production car in the U.S. to include a purpose-built laser sensor, or lidar, enabling a broad range of advanced driver-assistance features.

The system of cameras, radar and lidar -- called DreamDrive Pro -- will make Lucid’s Air sedan capable of self-parking, give it an assistant for freeway driving and another for moving at low speed in traffic. The vehicle’s cabin includes an infrared camera that tracks head position, gaze and blinking and pressure sensors on the wheel to detect whether a driver is incapacitated and, in an emergency, bring the vehicle to a complete stop.

Newark, Calif.-based Lucid will provide the system as standard in the debut versions of the sedan. The Air Dream Edition has a sticker price of $169,000 and the Grand Touring model costs $139,000. Customer deliveries of both are due to start this year. The company’s announcement Tuesday didn’t include pricing or details of the specifications for its planned mass-market models.