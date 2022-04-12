Lucid leverages demand for Air EV with $179,000 performance version

Luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid is launching a new range-topping version of its Air sedan after selling out the $169,000, limited-run Dream Edition that launched the brand. And the new trim is even more expensive.

The freshly added Performance version of the Air Grand Touring is essentially a replacement for the Dream Edition in terms of features. Prices start at $179,000, excluding shipping, and deliveries are slated for June, Lucid said. In Canada, the price will be CA$242,000 with deliveries beginning in August.

"Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air," CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a statement Tuesday.