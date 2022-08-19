Lucid Air Sapphire sedan with 1,200 hp launches at $249k

Lucid is rolling out the next evolution of its luxury Air sedan: a performance edition under the new Sapphire subbrand with three electric motors, 1,200 horsepower, a $249,000 starting price and supercar levels of acceleration.

The Lucid Air Sapphire, unveiled at Monterey Car Week Friday, has a track-tuned suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes and will vie for the title of the fastest sedan in the world with the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Both advertise a zero-to-60 in under two seconds.

"With three state-of-the-art electric motors — all developed and manufactured in-house by Lucid — Lucid Air Sapphire reaches an entirely new level of performance," said Eric Bach, senior vice president of product.

"And because a three-motor Lucid Air was always part of the development program, it retains all the strengths of Lucid Air variants already on the market — including limo-like rear legroom, a voluminous trunk and frunk, and impressive efficiency," Bach said.