Lucid Air Sapphire sedan with 1,200 hp launches at $249,000

Billed as the most powerful sedan in the world, the Lucid Air Sapphire is a logical competitor to the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Lucid is rolling out the next evolution of its luxury Air sedan: a performance edition under the new Sapphire subbrand with three electric motors, 1,200 hp, a $249,000 starting price and supercar levels of acceleration.

The Lucid Air Sapphire, unveiled Friday at Monterey Car Week, has a track-tuned suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes and will vie for the title of the fastest sedan in the world with the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Both advertise a 0-to-60 time of under two seconds.

"With three state-of-the-art electric motors — all developed and manufactured in-house by Lucid — Lucid Air Sapphire reaches an entirely new level of performance," said Eric Bach, senior vice president of product.

"And because a three-motor Lucid Air was always part of the development program, it retains all the strengths of Lucid Air variants already on the market — including limo-like rear legroom, a voluminous trunk and frunk, and impressive efficiency," Bach said.

Lucid Air Sapphire

The electric vehicle startup began production of the Air last year with the limited-run Dream Edition.

Lucid bills the Air Sapphire as the most powerful sedan in the world, regardless of fuel type. The new model and subbrand lean into the rich, blue color of the gemstone and the automaker's California heritage, incorporating the bear logo from the state flag.

"Sapphire is among the most valued gemstones," said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of brand and design. "Imperial Blue has long been the de facto national color for American motorsports teams engaged in international competitions. As Lucid's dedicated ultra high-performance brand, Sapphire references this history while setting new standards."

Jenkins told Automotive News the Sapphire subbrand is expected to find its way onto future vehicles, without giving details. Lucid's next vehicle launch is the Gravity SUV, expected to start production in 2024.

The Air Sapphire will be offered as a limited-production model with reservations starting Aug. 23, Lucid said in a press release.

Lucid estimated a quarter-mile run in the Air Sapphire at under nine seconds, but it also stressed that it's designed to be an all-around performance sedan rather than just blazingly fast in a straight line.

"Lucid Air Sapphire features stiffer front and rear springs, unique damper settings, stiffer bushings, and a unique tuning for ABS, traction, stability control, and electronic power steering," the automaker said.

The groundbreaking EV also adds luxury touches to the interior.

"This includes new highly bolstered 18-way power sport seats, upholstered in black leather trimmed with black Alcantara and Sapphire Blue contrast stitching," Lucid said. "Lucid Air Sapphire also features a unique Sapphire-themed on-screen display, with specially configured drive modes and performance settings."

